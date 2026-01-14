NAFB Names Cindy Cunningham Industry Engagement Director

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has named Cindy Cunningham the Industry Engagement Director. In this role, Cunningham focuses on partner relations, collaboration initiatives, and managing association events, including Washington Watch and their annual convention.

Cunningham brings three decades of experience in agriculture marketing, industry relations, public relations, and event management. She most recently served as managing supervisor at Woodruff, leading marketing campaigns and business development efforts.

NAFB executive director Gardner Hatch said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to the NAFB team. NAFB has a long history of serving as a vital link between farm broadcasters and the agricultural landscape. Cindy’s proven expertise and deep industry connections will be instrumental in supporting NAFB’s strategic priorities for growth, industry collaborations and delivering exceptional value for our members.”

Cunningham shared, “As a 35-year member of NAFB, I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to an organization I care deeply about. NAFB members work tirelessly to deliver accurate and timely information to America’s farmers and ranchers, and I’m excited to be part of the support team that helps make that possible.”