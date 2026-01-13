Radio Customs Enters The Syndication Game With Bubba

Radio Customs is expanding into radio syndication and national ad sales through a new partnership with Jeff Weber Media Group. The move includes new affiliate representation and monetization for Bubba the Love Sponge and sports talk duo Miller & Moulton.

The company’s national podcast network, The Podcast Playground, currently produces and distributes more than 40 original shows, featuring personalities such as Robert Horry, Jackie “The Jokeman” Martling, Al B. Sure!, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Radio Customs Founder and CEO Gentry Thomas said, “Radio Customs was built on innovation and the belief that great audio can live anywhere. By partnering with Jeff Weber Media Group and bringing Bubba the Love Sponge and Miller & Moulton into the family, we’re entering the FM space with real momentum while continuing to scale one of the most dynamic digital audio networks in the country.”

Jeff Weber, President of Jeff Weber Media Group, said, “Radio Customs is one of the most forward-thinking media companies in audio today. Their ability to blend streaming, podcasts, original music, and now FM syndication represents where the industry is headed. I’m excited to partner with Gentry and his team as we expand these brands nationwide.”