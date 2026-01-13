Jaxson Returning To Philadelphia Rock Radio At A New Home

iHeartMedia is bringing a familiar voice back to Philadelphia airwaves. Former WMMR host Jaxon is returning to ALT 104.5 (WRFF) for middays, beginning Tuesday, January 20, and will be the new voice of the station’s signature Post Modern Radio 104.5 hour.

After spending more than a decade at Beasley Media’s WMMR, he jumped to mornings on iHeartMedia Washington, DC’s BIG 100 (WBIG) in 2023. His career has also included morning show roles in Boston, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

Jaxon said, “I’m back where I belong. I’m fired up to be rejoining Dustin Matthews and the ALT 104.5 family in Philadelphia. After two decades on the Philly airwaves, I’ve learned one thing: stepping away never lasts long. This city and its radio always pull me back.”

ALT 104.5 Director of Programming and Brand Strategy Dustin Matthews said, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jaxon back to where he belongs: on the Philadelphia airwaves, connecting with the listeners who’ve been part of his story for two decades. With Post Modern Radio 104.5, he’ll continue to tell the stories and play the music that honors Philadelphia’s alternative history.”