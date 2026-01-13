Asheville’s Mix 96.5 Updates Weekday Lineup

Mix 96.5’s morning voice is changing time slots, but not tone. Saga Communications’ Asheville Media Group has announced that WOXL host Melanie Wilkinson is moving from mornings to afternoons, as the station unveils a new weekday lineup.

Wilkinson has been part of Mix 96.5 since 2022. In her place, TJ Taormina’s syndicated TJ Show will be broadcast in AM drive for Monday through Saturday.

Wilkinson shared, “I’m excited to bring the same laughs, music, and positivity people have come to expect from me, with fun daily topics, real conversation, and plenty of listener interaction. The show is built to feel familiar and upbeat, whether people are leaving work, picking up the kids, or running errands around Western North Carolina.”

Asheville Media Group Operations Director Steve Richards said, “We’re excited to start this new chapter,” Richards said. “Mix 96.5 has always been about Good Music, Good Mood, and this lineup keeps that going from start to finish. TJ brings a fun, real approach to mornings, and Melanie will do what she does best: connect with our community in an authentic and energetic way.”