Audacy Announces Leader and Lineup Changes Across Markets

Audacy is kicking off 2026 with a series of programming and leadership updates across its markets, including new roles in San Francisco and Milwaukee and refreshed lineups in Madison. In the Bay Area, John Allers has been named Brand Manager of Alice 97.3 (KLLC).

Allers, who also leads the cluster’s Live 105 (KITS) and KVIL in Dallas, expands his oversight to include the heritage brand as Michael Martin pivots to his SVP of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives duties.

Audacy San Francisco Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kieran Geffert said, “John is a proven Brand Manager…He brings deep operational experience, strong leadership instincts, and a track record of guiding brands with clarity and focus. I have full confidence in his ability to build on Alice’s legacy and help position this iconic brand for its next chapter of success.”

In Madison, MIX 105.1 (WMHX) has debuted a new weekday lineup with Elizabeth & Radar in the Morning, followed by Chicago-based Letty B in middays. Chris Michaels continues in afternoons.

MIX 105.1 Brand Manager Brett Andrews said, “Having worked alongside Elizabeth and Radar for over a decade, I can say they are the epitome of professional broadcasters. They form incredible connections with every listener, both on and off the air. By pairing these Wisconsin natives with the legendary Letty B, we are creating a local connection that speaks directly to the Midwest heart, helping Madison start their day and power through their workday.”

Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, 105.7 The Fan (WSSP-AM) is welcoming back Tim Allen to host The Brewers Hot Stove Show through March 25. Allen will also lead a post-game show, joining Tommy Wortz’s Lead Off Show as part of the station’s expanded 2026 Brewers coverage.

Audacy Wisconsin Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “If you’re going to be the number one sports radio station in Milwaukee, then you have to have the best coverage of the Brewers. Tim Allen is the definitive voice of the franchise’s fanbase, and his presence solidifies our commitment to local listeners.”

Allen said, “I’m very appreciative to have my post-game show back on The Fan in Milwaukee and now on the Wisconsin Sports Radio Network. We started this post-game show on The Fan 21 years ago, and to have it continue with them is a pretty special feeling.”