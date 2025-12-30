UC San Diego Teams Up With Audacy for Tritons Basketball

UC San Diego and Audacy’s 97.3 The Fan (KWFN) have announced a multi-year partnership making the station the exclusive over-the-air home for Triton men’s and women’s basketball. The agreement covers the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

Steve Quis and Ted Mendenhall will call the action, with recent UC San Diego graduate Madison Baxter providing analysis for the women’s broadcasts. Coverage includes all remaining Big West men’s road games, select women’s matchups, and live broadcasts of both programs’ postseason title defense in Henderson, Nevada, this March.

Last season, UC San Diego became the first NCAA Division I program to win conference titles and compete in the NCAA Tournament in its first year of postseason eligibility.

UC San Diego Athletics Director Andy Fee said, “We are thrilled to partner with Audacy and 97.3 The Fan to air Tritons basketball games throughout San Diego for the remainder of this season and beyond. Our teams play a fun brand of basketball the entire San Diego community can get behind, and we can’t wait to showcase Tritons basketball on San Diego’s number one sports station starting Thursday night!”

KWFM Brand Manager Adam Klug said, “We are proud to establish this landmark partnership with UC San Diego, marking the first time 97.3 The Fan will serve as the exclusive broadcast home for Tritons basketball. The program’s seamless transition to Division I and its continued dominance on the court is a story San Diego fans want to hear. This collaboration reinforces our unwavering commitment to being the city’s premier destination for live and local sports.”