Mojo’s Seven Nights on a Bus Nets 2,000 Toys For Gulf Coast Kids

Cumulus Media’s 97.5 WABD turned a school bus into a holiday headquarters once again, as Program Director and midday host Vincent “Mojo” Wilson camped out for an entire week to collect more than 2,000 toys for children across the Gulf Coast.

From December 2 to 9, Mojo lived on the bus parked outside a local Walmart, broadcasting live while encouraging listeners to donate new, unwrapped toys. Dressed in his trademark Christmas onesie, he slept on the bus without taking a night off until it was completely packed with community donations.

Cumulus Mobile/Pensacola RVP and Market Manager Don Boyd said, “When it comes to commitment, our programming and promotions team is second to none. Mojo’s dedication to serving the community, even living on a bus to make it happen, is proof of the power of live, local radio. It’s what sets our brands apart and keeps us connected where it matters most.”

Mojo added, “We thank our generous and big-hearted listeners and community for coming out to stuff the bus full of toys this year to bring so many children a happier holiday. All toys donated will go to local Gulf Coast families who need a little extra help this holiday season. Thanks to you, every child in our community has a reason to smile on Christmas morning.”

