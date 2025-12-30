B98.5’s Merry Little Christmas Helps 10 Atlanta Families in Need

Cox Media Group’s B98.5 (WSB) in Atlanta made the holidays brighter for ten local families through Tad, Drex & Kara’s Merry Little Christmas. With support from listeners and sponsors, families in need received gifts and essentials for the event’s ninth year.

The 2025 Merry Little Christmas families faced a wide range of challenges, including the loss of homes and vehicles, severe medical conditions, single parenthood, domestic abuse, and financial hardship. Some were raising children with disabilities or caring for multiple generations under one roof, while others were recovering from accidents, illness, or major personal loss.

Each family’s story represented resilience, community support, and the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season.

Listeners helped fulfill more than 300 gifts, along with $100 grocery gift cards and household essentials, all delivered personally by the B98.5 team. Families were also treated to lunch, crafts, and photos with Tad, Drex & Kara and midday host Abby Jessen before enjoying Stone Mountain Park Christmas.

CMG Atlanta Director of Operations Nate Reed said, “Giving back to our community any time of year is special. Seeing little faces light up around the holidays, because of our community & partner generosity, makes it even more so during Tad, Drex, and Kara’s Merry Little Christmas!”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.