The Wave Signs Off as Coast 103 Debuts in Salt Lake City

A new sound has arrived on Salt Lake City’s 103.1 FM frequency. Capital Broadcasting has launched Coast 103 (KLO), replacing former alternative outlet The Wave with an Adult Contemporary format centered on smooth pop hits from the 1970s through today.

Positioned as “music that helps you relax and unwind,” Coast 103 offers listeners a calmer listening experience, highlighted by three hours of commercial-free music every weekday.

The transition from The Wave to Coast 103 was led by General Manager Matt Webb, Operations Manager Rob Reisen, and Consultant Gary Berkowitz, who helped shape the new brand’s sound and positioning.