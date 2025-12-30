Audio Podcast Ads Outperform YouTube by 25%, Study Finds

Podcast audiences may be increasingly opting to watch podcasts instead of experiencing them through audio alone, but a new report finds that audio podcast ads still outperform their YouTube variants by a wide margin, converting up to 25% better for advertisers.

The Oxford Road and Podscribe whitepaper, “Re-Thinking YouTube,” offers one of the most comprehensive comparisons to date between podcast downloads and YouTube views, analyzing more than 1,000 campaigns across 100 brands.

The study concludes that while YouTube offers reach and visibility, traditional audio podcasts deliver stronger listener engagement and purchase intent. Across two independent datasets—one tracking promo code redemptions and the other post-purchase survey responses—audio podcast impressions consistently generated higher conversion rates than identical campaigns running on YouTube.

Data drawn from Oxford Road and Podscribe client campaigns found that 78% of brands experienced lower response rates as YouTube’s share of impressions increased. On average, YouTube impressions were 18% less efficient at driving survey responses and 25% less effective at generating promo code conversions than audio downloads.

Researchers point to listener behavior as a key factor. Audio podcast audiences are typically loyal, intentional listeners who have built long-term trust with their hosts and are accustomed to using promo codes to support their favorite shows. YouTube audiences, by contrast, are more likely to encounter podcast clips through algorithmic discovery, leading to lower retention and fewer direct actions.

The study also notes that YouTube metrics differ from podcast measurements. Podcast downloads are counted once per 24-hour period, while YouTube can record multiple views per user, creating inflated impression counts without matching engagement depth. Additionally, YouTube’s larger international audience may dilute ad relevance for region-specific campaigns.

Advertisers are recommended to treat audio and video podcast impressions separately in both measurement and media planning. Their ten-step plan calls for using unique tracking codes, calibrating YouTube CPMs to account for lower conversion efficiency, and leveraging YouTube’s visual strengths for product demonstrations and calls-to-action rather than assuming parity with audio.

Oxford Road Executive Vice President of Strategy and Insights Giles Martin said, “This analysis is the first in the market attempting to measure the relative strengths and weaknesses of ‘pure audio’ vs YouTube ‘simulcast’ podcasts. It suggests that simulcast impressions are less valuable to performance marketers than audio. Simulcasts should be approached mindfully in light of this new knowledge, tested and challenged cautiously and appropriately, as marketers would any new channel.”