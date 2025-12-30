The Eagle and Hampton Roads Listeners Raise $202K for St. Jude

Max Media of Hampton Roads’ 97.3 The Eagle (WGH) in Norfolk, VA, raised $202,836 during its 33rd annual St. Jude Radiothon, uniting listeners, sponsors, and community partners across Hampton Roads to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Max Media station’s annual fundraiser once again mobilized the community around St. Jude’s mission to ensure no family receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. The 2025 effort adds to a long-running record of generosity in the market and reflects ongoing collaboration between the station and its listeners.

Max Media of Hampton Roads Program Director and Eagle Mornings with Steve & Karen co-host Karen West said, “We’re absolutely blown away. Hampton Roads came out strong with overwhelming support, and together we raised more than $200,000 for the kids at St. Jude. We couldn’t be more thankful to our listeners for making this radiothon unforgettable.”

Max Media Hampton Roads Vice President and Market Manager Keith Barton said, “I am incredibly proud of the Eagle team and our passionate listeners. Year after year they show up and share their time, talent, and treasure. Seeing this firsthand for almost 30 years, I am still blown away by the level of support for the kids of St. Jude.”

