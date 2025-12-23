Civic Media Brings Chuck Sullivan Back To Wisconsin Radio

As Civic Media continues its expansion across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, the broadcaster has named former Audacy SVP/Market Manager for Milwaukee and Madison Chuck Sullivan as its Regional Market Manager, based in Eau Claire.

Sullivan brings more than 25 years of experience leading radio markets nationwide, including management roles with Audacy in Denver, Cumulus Media in Mobile and Destin, and Ocean Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC. He also enjoyed a stint with Research Director, Inc., starting in 2023. He will oversee Civic Media’s western Wisconsin operations as the company continues to expand its regional reach and local service strategy.

With Sullivan’s hiring, the company also announced the expansion of its St. Croix Country network with WLAK in Amery, WI, flipping from News/Talk to a simulcast of WSCM in Baldwin, WI. The move extends the popular country format’s reach across west-central Wisconsin and into east-central Minnesota, creating continuous coverage from the Twin Cities suburbs to the Amery region.

Sullivan said, “It’s a homecoming of sorts, having spent several years in Milwaukee and Madison. It’s truly a unique opportunity in our industry, given the fiercely independent and community-focused culture of Civic Media. I was drawn to their guiding strategy of ‘Hometown Radio Refreshed.’ I look forward to working with the team and serving our local communities.”

In addition, Civic has named Philip Jimenez as Regional Director of Sales and Digital Sales Manager. Jimenez brings more than three decades of leadership experience, most recently serving as General Manager for Adams Publishing Group in Sun Prairie. His career includes roles with NRG Media, Cumulus, CBS, and Hearst Communications.

Jimenez added, “I look forward to working with all Civic Media team members to maximize their personal and professional growth, as well as assisting our clients and partners to thrive in the communities we mutually serve in Wisconsin and the Midwest.”