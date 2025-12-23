Dave and Mahoney Collect 44,000 Holiday Cards for Troops

Hubbard Radio’s 100.7 KSLX in Phoenix once again mobilized national support through its syndicated Dave & Mahoney Show, collecting more than 44,000 holiday greeting cards for active-duty military personnel during its 10K for the Troops campaign.

The annual effort, which invites listeners to write personalized messages to service members stationed away from home, extended beyond Arizona this year, with cards pouring in from around the country through Compass Media Networks’ national syndication of the morning show.

KSLX partnered with Military Assistance Mission, an Arizona-based nonprofit offering financial and morale support to local military families. Through MAM’s coordination, cards were delivered to troops deployed overseas and stationed at bases across the US.

Dave & Mahoney Show co-host Dave Farra said, “We are humbled and amazed by the response from our listeners this year. Every card represents a personal connection to our troops and reminds them they are remembered and appreciated, especially during the holidays. This effort wouldn’t be possible without our amazing community and our partnership with MAM.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.