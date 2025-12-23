KLOS Radiothon Continues Its $1M Tradition For St. Jude

Meruelo Media’s 95.5 KLOS has crossed the $1 million threshold once again during its ninth annual St. Jude Radiothon. The fundraiser, held December 11–12, brought in $1,397,535 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, beating 2024’s $1,291,743.

Heidi & Frank co-host Frank Kramer commented, “We filled two days with laughter, love, tears, and and nearly raised $1.4 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Thank you to my team and everyone at KLOS for your continued dedication to St. Jude, to all who have become new Partners in Hope, and to the many who are still in the fight from past radiothons. I truly appreciate you.”