Rod Day Shifts From Waco TV to Alaska Radio Leadership

After three years in Texas television, Rod Day is returning to America’s Last Frontier, this time to lead on the radio side. Connoisseur Media has named Day Market Manager for its Alaska properties, part of the group’s expansion following its merger with Alpha Media.

Day most recently served as Local Sales Manager for KXXV-TV in Waco, TX, following a three-year run leading Coastal Television Broadcasting Group’s Anchorage-based stations, which served three Alaskan markets. Before that, he worked in Houston as Business Development Director for Toyota H Plan, a privately held firm specializing in national lead generation for Toyota dealerships.

His move marks a return to the market he once managed on the television side. Day joined Coastal Television in 2020 as General Sales Manager and was promoted to VP/General Manager the following year, overseeing ABC, FOX, and CW affiliates across Alaska. His transition to Connoisseur Media highlights a broader shift from broadcast TV to radio leadership, where he’ll now guide Connoisseur’s Anchorage operations and statewide strategy.

Day said, “I’m truly thrilled to be joining the Connoisseur Media team and working alongside leaders who have such a clear vision for our business. It’s also incredibly exciting to return to a market I love, one that I believe has endless potential. I can’t wait to get to know each member of the Anchorage team and work together to achieve not only their personal goals, but the goals we have for the entire team.”

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “Rod is exactly the kind of leader we want guiding our Alaska operations. His passion for the Anchorage market, experience in broadcast and digital platforms, combined with his ability to build strong teams and elevate performance, make him an outstanding fit. We are excited for the energy, vision, and expertise he will bring to our Alaska properties.”