PREC Returning to Las Vegas Ahead of NAB Show 2026

The Association of Public Radio Engineers has opened registration for the 26th Annual Public Radio Engineering Conference, set for the Thursday and Friday before NAB Show 2026 at the Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas.

PREC serves as public radio’s annual technical gathering, offering two days of sessions designed for engineers at all experience levels. The full conference schedule for April 16 and 17 will be released in mid-February.

The 2026 program will continue to emphasize practical engineering challenges, station innovations, and new technologies shaping public broadcasting. Virtual attendance will again be available, providing live access to presentations and interactive Q&A sessions. Last year’s event featured sessions on transmission fundamentals, broadcast telephony SIP, non-traditional STLs, troubleshooting techniques, and updates from NPR and leading vendors.

Early-bird pricing runs through March 1, with no conference fee increase since 2024. Registration includes all sessions, meals, and Thursday’s Night Owl session, with tickets available for the APRE Awards Dinner on April 17. Scholarships are available to support attendance, both in person and online, for those demonstrating financial need.

In addition, presentation proposals for the 2026 conference are now being accepted.