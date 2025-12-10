Laurie Ramirez Named Station Manager of Houston Public Media

Following a national search, Houston Public Media has appointed Executive Director of Content Laurie Ramirez as Station Manager. She will oversee operations and strategic leadership for NPR affiliate News 88.7 (KUHF), KUHT-TV, and HPM’s digital platforms.

Ramirez had been serving as Interim Station Manager following the promotion of Josh Adams to Associate Vice President and General Manager. She began her career at the station 23 years ago as a reporter before rising through the ranks as Executive Producer and News Director.

As Executive Director of Content, Ramirez co-developed Houston Public Media’s five-year strategic plan, led the transition of all talk shows to multi-platform productions, and launched the organization’s first daily YouTube unit. She also oversaw the creation of AI-driven, video-focused, multi-platform broadcast studios, modernizing the network’s production infrastructure.

Houston Public Media Associate Vice President and General Manager Josh Adams said, “A talented and respected journalist and content strategist, Laurie is the leader who helped to develop one of Houston Public Media’s greatest strengths — our hyperlocal content. Our commitment to high-quality local news and programming is why more Houstonians than ever rely on us to stay informed about the people and events shaping our community. Laurie’s dedicated leadership has been integral to that success.”

Ramirez said, “It’s a privilege to step into this role at such an exciting time for Houston Public Media. Our teams are doing exceptional work across radio, television and digital, and I’m eager to help accelerate our progress. Together, we will continue to grow our services, invest in emerging technologies, and deepen our connection with Houstonians as we work to inspire and enrich this community.”