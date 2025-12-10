Fred Child to Take Baton as CEO of Portland’s All Classical Radio

Portland’s All Classical Radio (KQAC) has announced Fred Child as the next President and CEO, beginning January 2. Child will relocate from New York City to Oregon for the role. He is known for his 25-year run with the syndicated music program Performance Today.

Child succeeds Suzanne Nance, who departed in July after 10 years with All Classical Radio to become Executive Director of Wexford Festival Trust in Ireland. Since her resignation, Greg Arntson has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to Performance Today, Child has worked with several national media platforms. His previous roles include work with PBS, NPR, American Public Media, WNYC, and Oregon Public Broadcasting.

All Classical Radio Board Chair Elaine Durst said, “Fred has been a leader in connecting music-makers with music-lovers, and advancing access to the arts with a passion and approach that is absolutely infectious. He brings an ambitious strategic vision for our arts network, guided by a deep understanding of and appreciation for public media. We are proud to welcome him to All Classical Radio.”

Child shared, “It is a joy to return to my hometown of Portland and an honor to join this beloved institution. All Classical Radio delivers essential culture as a free global resource, and does so with a team of uniquely talented personalities. Their creativity inspires me to envision what we can do together through our shared experience of great music, outstanding performances, and engaging storytelling.”