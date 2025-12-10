WBBM Newsradio Marshals In A New Evening Anchor In Chicago

Audacy Chicago welcomes Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist Glenn Marshall as the new evening anchor and reporter for 780 WBBM Newsradio. Marshall joins the station after a stint at WGN-TV, covering news and stories from Chicago’s South and West Sides.

The area native Marshall began his career at NBC Chicago, rising from intern to news associate before reporting for WICS-TV in Springfield, NBC Boston and NECN, and CBS46 in Atlanta. Most recently, he returned home to WGN-TV, covering

WBBM Newsradio Brand Manager Craig Schwalb said, “Glenn’s combination of experience, authenticity and professionalism will immediately strengthen our afternoon reporting and bring a recognizable, trusted voice to our evening anchoring. We’re excited to welcome Glenn and see the impact he will have on our newsroom and the Chicago audience.”

Marshall said, “Chicago made me. I listened to WBBM Newsradio as a kid and dreamed of one day being part of the voices that inform this city. Now I get to continue telling the stories that matter to the neighborhoods I know and love. I am proud to join the team and shine a light on the issues and victories that shape our communities every day. Thanks to Craig Schwalb, Kevin Cassidy, and everyone at Audacy for this opportunity.”