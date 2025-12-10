MPR Names New Board Chair, Trustees After First Public Search

Minnesota Public Radio has announced the election of eight new members to its Board of Trustees. The board also elected Libby Hlavka as its new chair. Hlavka, who joined the MPR Board of Trustees in 2017, succeeds Bryan Phillips, who will now serve as vice chair.

The selections close MPR’s first-ever public search for new trustees and advisory council members. Four of the new members joined in early December, with the remaining four set to begin in April 2026 following a national search conducted with Potrero Group.

The newly elected trustees are J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Managing Director and Head of Content & Communications Jennifer Barrett, Mortenson Family Foundation Executive Director Ambar Hanson, Moona Moono & Brightsized Founder Angie Lee, Madrona Venture Group Venture Partner Mark T. Nelson, IABBB CEO Rebekah E. Dopp, First Supply LLC CFO and Board Chair Todd Restel, Department of Public Transformation Creative Executive Officer Ash Hanson, and Greater Twin Cities United Way Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Sherry Sanchez Tibbetts.

Minnesota Public Radio CEO Jean Taylor said, “We were searching for people with specific experiences and expertise that are critical for the future of public media. We found that in this group – and we also found individuals who are connected to and passionate about our mission. As we create a new era of public media, we are delighted that these leaders are joining us in this important work.”

Governance Committee Chair Julie Causey, who led the trustee search, added, “As a current MPR Trustee, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome these remarkable new trustees to our team. Each of these individuals has a passion for public media and public service, and I look forward to the fresh energy, innovation and collaboration these individuals will bring to our board.”