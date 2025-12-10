17th SBS La Raza Radiothon Raises $222K for UCSF Benioff

Spanish Broadcasting System San Francisco’s 93.3 La Raza (KRZZ) raised $222,240 during its annual Radiothon for Kids on Friday, December 5, benefiting UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Now in its 17th year, the event has generated nearly $7 million.

The station’s on-air team, including El Terrible, El Chikilin, El Compa Gil, and El Barzón, broadcast live throughout the day. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly toward pediatric care, research, and family assistance for the Children’s Miracle Network hospital’s 250,000 annual patients, of whom nearly one-third are Hispanic.

KRZZ Vice President and General Manager Christian De La Cruz said, “Nothing is more important to our future than supporting those who dedicate their lives to the health and well-being of children. We are honored to organize this effort for the seventeenth consecutive year and proud to contribute to our community.”

La Raza Director of Programming Elena Jovel added, “UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals deeply appreciates the efforts of 93.3FM La Raza and its listeners. The Radiothon gives families the chance to share their stories of care and recovery, and supports them regardless of their ability to pay.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.