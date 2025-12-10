RadioAnalyzer Hires Scott Musgrave to Lead US, Canada Growth

RadioAnalyzer, a global real-time audience analytics platform for radio, has appointed industry veteran Scott Musgrave to its US and Canada team. Musgrave most recently served as Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at Coleman Insights.

His career includes leadership roles as Head of US Radio for BDS Radio at Luminate, and 17 years with Arbitron, where he rose to SVP and General Manager overseeing the company’s radio station business.

Musgrave complements Jarrod Graetz, CEO of The Äudience Company, who represents RadioAnalyzer in the Christian and non-profit sectors across North America.

RadioAnalyzer CEO and Co-Founder Mikkel Ottesen Lønstrup said, “Scott’s unique blend of experience, relationships, and understanding of radio audiences both on air and behind the scenes make him our ideal partner as we continue to expand across North America. We are sure Scott’s expertise paired with our unique methodology will greatly benefit the radio industry in North America.”

Musgrave said, “RadioAnalyzer has been successful with the biggest European broadcasters for more than a decade, helping them grow and thrive, so this feels like the perfect time for US and Canadian radio to take advantage of their tools and methods. I honestly can’t wait to showcase them to broadcasters here.”