Indianapolis’s WZPL Request-A-Thon Tops $800K for Make-A-Wish

Cumulus Media Indianapolis’s 99.5 WZPL is spreading $824,983 worth of holiday joy for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. Because of the station’s 29th annual Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon, 82 wishes will be granted for children across the region.

The 36-hour live broadcast on December 4 and 5 invited listeners to donate in exchange for on-air song requests: anything from N’Sync’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” to the Ohio State Fight Song. Hosted by The Smiley Morning Show team of Dave Smiley, Nikki, Producer Will, and Toni, the fundraiser turned the airwaves into a nonstop celebration of generosity and community connection.

Now in its 29th year, the Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon has raised more than $13 million since its inception.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.