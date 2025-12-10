Radio Demonized In One-Sided Music Fairness Debate In DC

What was billed as a hearing centered around fairness was anything but, as the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee’s hearing on the American Music Fairness Act gave supporters free rein while repeatedly silencing broadcasters trying to explain the industry’s realities.

The Act, co-sponsored by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), would require terrestrial radio broadcasters to pay additional performance royalties to artists and record labels for airplay. The measure, long pushed by SoundExchange and the Recording Industry Association of America, would close what supporters call a “loophole” that exempts radio from the fees paid by subscription-supported streaming platforms.

Gene Simmons, the KISS co-founder invited as a star witness, drew headlines but little clarity. His testimony veered between anecdotes about Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas”, and his relationship with President Donald Trump. “If you are against this bill, you are un-American,” Simmons declared. “Elvis and Bing Crosby and Sinatra got nothing for their performance. You cannot let this injustice continue.” At one point in his ramblings, he posited that unpaid artists are being treated “worse than slaves,” and at another, suggested “Zimbabwe gave the world no music.”

Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton, testifying on behalf of the National Association of Broadcasters, tried to explain that small and mid-sized stations already shoulder increased regulatory and music licensing costs, from ASCAP and BMI to SoundExchange for their online simulcasts. In August, BMI secured a more than 20% rate increase under a new settlement with the Radio Music License Committee, with ASCAP achieving similar gains. SoundExchange and the NAB also proposed a new Copyright Royalty Board agreement in April that raises streaming royalties through 2030.

Hinton added that the US recording industry reached a record $17.67 billion in 2024, while radio revenue has fallen 20% since 2019 and is forecast to decline further through 2026. Each time Hinton began to elaborate, Senator Blackburn interrupted or cut him off.

“Don’t say thank you for the question,” Blackburn said sharply, as Hinton tried to answer her inquiry about whether artists suffer harm by not being paid for radio airplay. When Hinton attempted to explain radio’s community role and the promotional value airplay provides artists, the exchanges grew more adversarial as Blackburn accused broadcasters of profiting off artists without compensation.

“You’ve got an oldies station,” she told Hinton. “You’ve never paid Sam Moore’s estate a dime for “Soul Man“, and I bet you use that as bumper music – a good bet.” When Hinton tried to clarify, Blackburn pressed on, saying, “You and your son started this business not to be charity but to make a profit. The people that do not get paid are the performers.”

“Soul Man” actually falls outside the very framework her bill seeks to change. The Sam & Dave classic, released in 1967, predates the creation of any federal performance rights for sound recordings. Those rights didn’t exist until Congress passed the Sound Recording Amendment of 1971, which took effect on February 15, 1972, and were later codified under the Copyright Act of 1976.

That means “Soul Man,“ “White Christmas,” the majority of Elvis’s catalog, and all recordings made before that 1972 cutoff aren’t covered by federal law and have never carried a terrestrial public-performance right. They’re governed instead by a patchwork of state laws, and even under the American Music Fairness Act, they would remain exempt.

Despite repeated interruptions, Hinton managed to describe how his five North Carolina stations have long served as lifelines during hurricanes and community fundraisers. “I’m a little bit surprised that radio is being demonized the way it is,” he said. “We are a uniquely free service, and the backbone of our local communities is evident,” adding, “[Inner Banks] raised over $105,000 for local families this Christmas. It’s a program we do every year in partnership with the Salvation Army that gives back directly to our North Carolina neighbors in need.”

Hinton also emphasized that any new royalty would force small stations to cut staff and local coverage. “Free local radio’s only option is to cut elsewhere,” he said. “Stations have to make the choice between covering local football games or paying new fees, between making their payroll or sending more money to the recording industry. An industry currently making record profits, I might add.”