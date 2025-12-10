NYC’s WFAN Welcomes Back Craig Carton for Afternoon Drive

After weeks of rumors, it’s official: Craig Carton will start his third era with New York City’s WFAN in 2026. The New York State Broadcasters Hall of Famer is making his return to the station’s lineup on January 5 to launch The Carton Show alongside Chris McMonigle.

Carton previously co-hosted Boomer and Carton from 2007 to 2017 and Carton & Roberts from 2020 to 2023 on WFAN. His career includes national TV hosting roles on FOX Sports 1’s The Carton Show and Breakfast Ball, plus the podcast The Craig Carton Show via FOX/Red Seat Ventures. He also hosts WFAN’s Hello, My Name Is Craig, a program about recovery and responsible gaming, and serves as a FanDuel ambassador.

“WFAN has always been home to me,” Carton said. “Having the opportunity to return and rejoin the best sports talk station in the world is an opportunity I am eagerly looking forward to and beyond excited for.”

Audacy Chief Business Officer and New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “Craig Carton’s return reaffirms WFAN’s position as New York’s premier sports destination for big personalities, compelling conversation, and highly engaging content that is difficult to ignore.”

With Carton back on the roster, WFAN’s weekday programming lineup will see several key moves. Evan & Tiki, joined by Shaun Morash, will move to a new midday slot, replacing Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata. The Carton Show will air from 2-7p, replacing Evan & Tiki in afternoon drive. After Hours with Tommy Lugauer will debut in evenings from 7p to midnight, succeeding Keith McPherson.

Oliviero added, “Our 2026 lineup has familiar marquee voices all day and all night, guaranteeing that whenever you tune into The Fan, you will be smack dab in the middle of New York sports culture.”