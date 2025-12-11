Radio’s Right Recipe For 2026

I love to cook for the holidays, and I know I’m improving because my daughter no longer reminds me that the smoke detector is not a timer! Whether it’s an old family recipe or you’re following along on YouTube, if there’s one thing I’ve learned, you have to get the right combination, or the final product won’t taste right.

It’s time you do the same when it comes to your offerings for your clients as you finish this year and start planning for 2026 by making digital part of your radio sales recipe, if you haven’t already. Moreover, I would argue that you should lead with digital to most of your customers, integrating it seamlessly with your over-the-air solutions.

Radio has always been about meeting audiences where they are. Today, that means embracing the digital evolution that’s transforming how listeners engage with audio content. According to Pew Research, 91% of Americans own a smartphone. Moreover, “16% of US adults are ‘smartphone-only’ internet users – meaning they own a smartphone but do not subscribe to a home broadband service.”

Here are a few more statistics to consider:

Over 64% of website traffic comes from mobile devices in 2025.

96.3% of internet users access the internet using a mobile phone.

Google processes roughly 99,000 searches per second (How many can you have ads on or search retargeting?)

376.4 Billion emails sent per day, or 3.13 Million per second (Email marketing anyone?)

According to Google, approximately three websites are launched per second, which amounts to about 252,000 new websites each day. (Do you think a few of these need help finding an audience of new consumers and/or customers in your area?)

An estimated 328 million new devices are connected to the Internet each month, including Smartphones, Tablets, Smartwatches, Smart TVs, laptops, desktops, and streaming devices like Roku, Fire Sticks, and gaming consoles. How many consumers can you reach on these devices?

This is your career. Your Future. This impacts your money. If you need help, ask for it. The company you’re with is responsible to provide whatever you need; be it the tools, assistance, or guidance you need to ensure you’re prepared for the next steps, whatever they may be.

In today’s solution-selling media marketplace, companies must realize that, like the amazing dishes you’ll prepare for the holidays, the final product you provide is best when it is delivered with everything included inside to ensure that the person receiving the offering is going to be satisfied by the solution you’ve provided to ultimately bring their company the exposure it needs to reach new customers, where they are.

With streaming, podcasting, social media integration, and digital advertising platforms, radio’s reach extends far beyond the traditional dial. Your on-air presence is the anchor, but digital is the amplifier that multiplies your impact and your clients’ ROI.

Bottom Line: Digital marketing, integrated with radio, provides unique opportunities to reach more consumers who are more engaged than ever before. Be sure to use all the tools your company offers to engage them and position yourself as the multimedia solution your clients need in 2026 and beyond.