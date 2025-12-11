Women to Watch: Natalie Jansen; WIXX, Green Bay

For Natalie Jansen, radio wasn’t part of the plan. In fact, her entire career began in what she calls “the most unexpected way possible.” By winning the 102.9 The Hog’s Rock Girl competition in 2015. “That experience made me fall in love with how radio worked,” she says.

“I became determined to earn a real spot on air.” And she did. Jansen became the first Rock Girl ever hired after her reign, landing afternoons with Joe, Borna, and Mitch, while simultaneously launching her own night show.

She stayed with The Hog until 2023, when she decided to step away and travel the country, a much-needed reset after years of nonstop work. But the time away didn’t dim her passion for the medium. “I wasn’t done with the radio world,” she says. And radio wasn’t done with her either. In January 2024, she was recruited for her first morning-show role at 101 WIXX in Green Bay. Today, she wakes up Northeast Wisconsin as one-third of the Huggie, Natalie & Corey Morning Show, where she says she’s “loving every minute of it.”

Her path to this career, though, started with grit and resilience. She first auditioned for the Rock Girl competition at 22, convinced she’d win, but she didn’t. “I was devastated and embarrassed,” she admits. “Everything I thought was my foot in the door vanished in an instant.” But she refused to let that be the end of her story. She returned the next year with a plan, rallied support, and even released a viral dance video with her troupe, Femme Feroce. “That finale felt like déjà vu,” she says. “Either I would lose a second time and move on, or I would win.” She won. And that moment, she says, “changed everything.”

Now at WIXX, Jansen thrives in a show environment built on chemistry, chaos, and creativity. “The way I prepare for the show with Huggie and Corey is honestly hilarious,” she laughs. “We have so much banter off-air that it creates more bits for the next day.” She also curates a twice-daily segment called “The Hit List,” where she shares three quick stories ranging from pop culture to local news to whatever is blowing up online. “You never know what a show will bring with us three,” she says.

The team knows how to pivot from silly to serious when needed. “Although our show is goofy and lighthearted, there are times we have to bring up difficult topics: natural disasters, community tragedies, anything that impacts our listeners,” she says. “We make sure our audience has the resources and information they need. Keeping our community informed is our top priority besides making them laugh.”

Outside the studio, Jansen stays busy as the mom of her energetic seven-year-old son, Atlas. She’s increasingly leaned into community-focused social media content and has partnered with groups like the Green Bay Gamblers, the Salvation Army, and her favorite nonprofit, WeEmpowHer. “As a millennial navigating the ever-changing world of social media, I’m grateful to have an incredible team helping guide me,” she says. She’s also recently joined forces with the Green Bay Packers to help book the National Anthem performers for the 2025 season.

Her biggest accomplishments in radio span both the legendary and the emerging. She’s interviewed icons like Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons, Phil Collens, and Taylor Momsen, and has introduced artists in front of thousands of fans on some of the biggest stages in the region. But in 2024, one moment stood out above the rest: discovering a then-unsigned artist named Haiden Henderson. “He wasn’t on any station in the country,” she says. “I believed in his music. WIXX supported me, we took the risk, and our listeners loved it. Giving an artist their first radio play, that magic is what I live for.”

Of course, her journey hasn’t been easy. “I learned everything from scratch,” Jansen says. “I never went to school for radio, and you can’t really train someone to have a personality.” Starting at 23, she was underestimated constantly—and still is at times. “This industry demands tough skin, sharp instincts, and the courage to stand your ground,” she says. “I’ve learned to do all of that while staying unapologetically myself.”

For young women aspiring to join the industry, she offers this advice: “Be yourself. Don’t try to fit someone else’s mold. Your personality is your biggest asset. Don’t fear mistakes; they’re your best teachers. Be fun, be loud, take up space, but also be able to humble yourself and take criticism. Your voice and ideas matter.”

One thing she believes the radio industry must do better is valuing talent who also function as content creators. “Listeners follow personalities everywhere now: social, digital, podcasts. Talent today aren’t just hosts; we’re brands,” she says. “Companies need to recognize that, and structure pay and opportunities accordingly.” She feels fortunate to be at Midwest Communications, where she says her ideas are consistently heard. “They value local talent and create strategies where everyone wins. It’s rare in a corporate setting, and it makes it exciting to explore new ways to connect.”

As her career continues to grow, she hopes readers will follow the journey. “I’d love for you to connect with me on Instagram @Natalie_onair,” she says. “Or tune in to 101 WIXX. We’re just getting started.”