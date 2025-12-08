‘Woodward and Whit’ To Succeed McIntosh on Wichita’s KNSS

After more than five decades of mornings with Steve McIntosh, Audacy Wichita’s KNSS-AM is turning the page. On January 5, Woodward and Whit debuts, pairing Ted Woodward with John Whitmer for a new take on local news, talk, and community connection.

Whitmer, who first joined KNSS in 2018 as host of The John Whitmer Show, has served Kansas in political leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels. He was 4th District Field Director for Senator Jerry Moran’s 2016 re-election campaign and served on the 2019 Kobach/Hartman gubernatorial team. Whitmer also chaired the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training from 2012 to 2018 and represented the 93rd District in the Kansas House from 2015 to 2019.

Audacy Wichita Market Manager Tommy Castor commented, “We are excited to welcome John Whitmer to the KNSS morning show alongside Ted Woodward. Woodward and Whit will build on the foundation of smart, local conversation that our listeners expect by delivering essential news, candid analysis, and enjoyable banter that starts the day right. This is a powerful pairing that promises to keep the Wichita community informed and engaged.”

Whitmer said, “I’m honored to join Ted Woodward on Woodward & Whit, stepping into the big shoes left by Steve McIntosh, who dedicated over 50 years to Wichita mornings. I look forward to bringing news coverage, straight talk, common-sense discussion, and a little fun to help our community start the day on the right note.”