K-Froggers Raise $202k for Loma Linda Children’s Hospital

Audacy Riverside/San Bernardino’s K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG) rallied California’s Inland Empire once again, raising more than $202,000 during the 24th annual Stater Bros. Charities K-Froggers 4 Kids Radiothon, in support of pediatric patients battling critical illnesses.

The event was broadcast live from Rancho Cucamonga, with K-FROG hosts Kelli, Anthony, Heather, Dana, and Pepper leading the effort. Volunteers from local organizations answered phones as families, patients, and community partners shared stories and called in donations to benefit Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital throughout the day.

Presenting sponsor Stater Bros. Charities donated $100,000 toward the total, continuing its 17-year partnership with the radiothon. Since 2002, the K-Froggers 4 Kids Radiothon has raised more than $7.2 million for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

Stater Bros. Charities Chairman and President Nancy Negrette said, “Stater Bros. Charities’ mission is to uplift Southern California communities by fundraising and investing in local nonprofits that provide hands-on support, and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital does exactly that.”

Loma Linda University Health Hospitals CEO Anthony Hilliard remarked, “The beauty of this event is that this is the community helping the community. Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in the Inland Empire, and these dollars are going to be directed for patient care, specifically for cancer care, children suffering from sickle cell disease, and other very complex disorders.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.