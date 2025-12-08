WWL Radiothon Hits New High, Raising $172K for Gulf Coast Kids

Audacy New Orleans’s WWL delivered a record-breaking total during this year’s Light Up the Season Radiothon. The 14-hour broadcast featured patients, parents, doctors, and staff sharing stories of hope and healing, inspiring donations across the Gulf South.

raising more than $172,000 to benefit Manning Family Children’s Hospital—the only freestanding children’s hospital in Louisiana. The total marks a $20,000 increase from last year and the largest amount raised in the event’s history.

The annual Light Up the Season Radiothon supports the hospital’s ongoing work for more than 500,000 children across Louisiana and the Gulf South each year. Manning Family Children’s CEO Lou Fragoso joined WWL’s Newell Normand to thank the community for its support, emphasizing how the funds will impact pediatric research and care across the region.

“We’re not just healing, we’re giving dreams back,” Fragoso said. “The community realizes the amazing work that happens here. The problems that impact the children of our community become our problems, and your children’s hospital is running towards those problems, saving lives and changing lives. Every dollar you give goes to that mission.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.