Jackson to Lead Baltimore Public Media Programming Strategy

Baltimore Public Media has appointed Maxie Jackson as Program Director for WYPR 88.1 FM, WTMD 89.7, and Your Public Studios. His career includes leadership roles at Washington, DC’s WETA, New York Public Radio, and WCPN in Cleveland.

Jackson most recently served as Executive Director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Before that, he was Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media. Jackson also has experience in the Baltimore market at Morgan State University’s WEAA.

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Maxie Jackson to Baltimore Public Media. His innovative approach to programming, his dedication to serving diverse audiences, and his proven ability to build meaningful, mission-driven content make him an exceptional fit for this moment in our organization’s growth.”

Jackson said, “Public radio is at its best when it reflects the depth, complexity, and creativity of the communities it serves. I’m honored to join Baltimore Public Media and to work with the exceptional teams at WYPR, WTMD, and Your Public Studios to help shape what comes next for audiences across our region. Baltimore is a city rich with story, culture, and voice. I look forward to building programming that uplifts all of it.”

Chief of Content Danyell Irby added, “I’ve known Maxie professionally for a number of years, and I look forward to his creative ideas, expertise, and bringing our programming in alignment with BPM’s news, music, and cultural content.”