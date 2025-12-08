RAB to Spotlight Xperi’s New Era of In-Car Radio Measurement

In an upcoming webinar, the RAB is showing off a “first-of-its-kind” audience measurement system powered by Xperi’s DTS AutoStage platform that the organization says, “will dramatically change how broadcasters prove value to advertisers.”

Xperi launched enhancements to the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal on November 1, with expanded audience analytics across 250 US markets. Operating in over 12 million vehicles, the platform now delivers near-real-time listening data, heat maps, and trend tracking by market and time.

The RAB notes that 80% of US consumers are reached daily by in-vehicle AM/FM radio, per MRI Simmons, and that Edison Research reports 50% of all AM/FM listening among adults 25–54 happens in the car.

Xperi Senior Director of Broadcast Strategy and Business Development Juan Galdamez will present the new technology and its implications for broadcasters during a live RAB webinar on Friday, December 12, at 1p ET. Registration is open.

According to the RAB, “[T]his new system represents a major leap in proving radio’s real-time, in-vehicle performance.”