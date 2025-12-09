Free Country Dropping Bobby Bones For Drew Walker In Chicago

Chicagoland’s Free Country 98.3/102.3 (WCCQ/WXLC) is bidding so long to Bobby Bones, with Connoisseur Media returning a live and local morning show to the outlet in early 2026. Drew Walker will lead the program and become full Program Director after serving as APD.

Leah Andersen moves to afternoons on Free Country. She currently hosts weekends on Free Country and co-hosts mornings on sister station 95 WIIL Rock (WIIL).

Walker shared, “Moving into mornings and the Program Director seat feels a little surreal. This station has been my passion project from day one, and I’m grateful for the chance to help lead its next chapter. We’ve built something really special here, a team I love, communities I care about, fantastic partners, a creative environment that’s actually fun, and a station that truly sounds and feels like home. Super thanks to Gordon Mays, Karl Wertzler, Brian Foster, Keith Dakin and Jeff Warshaw for this amazing opportunity!”

Andersen said, “As a lifelong country fan, a mom of three, and a wife juggling the same day-to-day as our listeners, I’m thrilled for this new role. Connecting with this community is one of my favorite parts of the job, and I can’t wait to bring that to afternoons.”

Connoisseur Chicagoland Operations Manager Gordon Mays added, “Drew’s experience and decades-long connection with the Chicagoland country music audience make this a very exciting time to be in Free Country. We have a unique opportunity to continue evolving with authentic local voices, and that’s a big win for our listeners and every community we’re connected with.”