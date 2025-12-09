The Spots We Don’t See Coming

Marissa Murray’s excellent book Blind Spots is built around a simple idea: leaders rarely fail because of the things they see. They fail because of what they don’t see. The assumptions, habits, beliefs, and past experiences we’ve never stopped long enough to question.

And as I read it, I couldn’t help but think that radio is knee-deep in blind spots right now. Not because people aren’t working hard. Not because the industry lacks talent, creativity, or passion. But because we keep bumping into the same invisible walls — the ones we don’t see.

Murray outlines seven types of blind spots. I ran each one through a radio lens. It was revealing.

False Assumptions: “We’re pretty sure this is still true.”

Radio owns a few here:

“Listeners love familiarity, so don’t mess with the music.”

“Longer music sweeps will drive more tune in.”

“Too much talk causes tune out.”

These assumptions used to line up with listener behavior. But younger demos don’t consume audio the way previous generations did. They don’t tolerate stale storytelling. They don’t stick around out of habit. They don’t reward “safe.” False assumptions are comfortable — but comfort stunts growth.

Unhealthy Detachment: Leaders stepping back when they need to lean in.

Lots of familiarity here. PDs buried in emails and texts because they’re covering multiple stations. GMs who haven’t walked into a studio in two weeks. Talent who stop knocking on the PD’s door because it never seems like “a good time.”

That distance creates silence. Silence breeds misunderstanding.

With that, problems that show up later in ratings, morale, and culture. You can’t fix what you don’t stay connected to.

Differing Views of Success: Everyone’s playing a different game.

Ask a programmer, a GM, a sales manager, and corporate what “winning” looks like — you’ll get four different answers. Corporate wants efficiency and margin. PDs want brand growth and listener loyalty. Talent wants connection, creativity, and digital relevance. Sales wants short-term revenue, yesterday. No wonder everyone feels frustrated. You can’t succeed if you define the finish line differently. Radio desperately needs shared language around success — not four competing scoreboards.

Outdated Core Beliefs: The stuff that made sense once, but now hurts us.

Here’s a big one that still creeps into programming rooms:

“This is the way we’ve always done it.”

It’s time to name this for what it is. Not a rule — a belief. Not a truth — a habit.

Today’s younger listeners seek out voices, not just songs. They crave personality, vulnerability, humor, storytelling, and perspective. If anything, too many stations have over-corrected and turned talent into liners with heartbeats. The minute a belief stops helping you grow, it becomes a blind spot.

Unconscious Habits: The little things that send big messages.

Some of these are painfully common: PDs checking emails during aircheck sessions. Talent rushing breaks because they’re conditioned to keep them short, not because the content calls for it. Managers default to “no” before exploring “how.” Programmers still building clocks the way they did three companies ago. Nobody intends to create distance, boredom, or creative shutdown but, as we all tend to say these days, “it is what it is”.

Triggers from Past Pain: Old wounds driving present decisions.

We talk a lot about “past experiences” jokingly, but it’s real:

PDs who experienced toxic leadership become defensive with every critique.

Talent who survived layoffs cling to safety and avoid bold ideas.

GMs who went through brutal mergers jump to worst-case scenarios too quickly.

These aren’t character flaws. They’re unresolved experiences, and they distort judgment, communication, and creativity every day.

Mismatched Mindsets: When two people see the same thing completely differently.

Right now, this might be radio’s biggest blind spot. The Corporate mindset is scale and efficiency. The Programming mindset is branding and connection. The Talent mindset is to be creative and authentic. And, the younger employee mindset is transparency, collaboration, and immediate feedback. Everyone is operating from a different playbook. And when mindsets don’t match, everything feels personal, even when it’s not.

Murray’s point is simple. Blind spots aren’t weaknesses… until we ignore them.

Radio is not broken. What’s broken is our willingness to re-examine the assumptions and habits we’ve carried for years. If leaders, programmers, and talent start seeing the unseen false assumptions, outdated beliefs, unconscious habits, and mismatched mindsets, everything changes. Think about it. Culture improves. Creativity returns. Trust rebuilds. Talent grows. Listeners feel it.

Because radio’s greatest breakthroughs won’t come from new tools, new platforms, or new metrics. They’ll come from finally seeing the blind spots that have been steering us all along without our permission.