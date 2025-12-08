Jeremy Price Joins Cumulus to Lead Stockton–Modesto Market

Cumulus Media has appointed Jeremy Price as Vice President and Market Manager for its Stockton–Modesto, CA, cluster. Price joins Cumulus from Connoisseur Media in Bakersfield, following the cluster’s sale, where he served as Market Manager for five years.

His previous experience includes roles as President of iHeartMedia Bakersfield, General Sales Manager for Mega 97.9 (KMGV) in Fresno, and Director of Digital Sales for Peak Broadcasting. A Radio Ink Radio Wayne Award recipient, Price has served for more than a decade on the California Broadcasters Association’s Board of Directors.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President Patty Hixson said, “Jeremy is a very special leader and a highly effective manager who will greatly contribute to the success of the Stockton/Modesto cluster. We are pleased to welcome him aboard.”

Price added, “Cumulus Stockton/Modesto has long been a dominant force in the market, and I am humbled to be trusted with these amazing stations.”