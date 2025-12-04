Miguel & Holly Returning To Tampa Bay Radio In January

iHeartMedia’s Mix 100.7 (WMTX) is bringing Miguel Fuller and Holly O’Connor back to the Tampa Bay area beginning January 5. The Miguel & Holly Show previously anchored mornings on Cox Media Group’s Hot 101.5 before relocating to Charlotte, NC, in 2022.

iHeart Tampa Bay Vice President of Programming Tommy Chuck stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Miguel and Holly back to Tampa Bay mornings on Mix 100.7. Their energy, authenticity, and deep connection to this community are exactly what our listeners love. It feels like welcoming old friends back home.”

Miguel said, “Tampa Bay made me who I am, and returning with Holly truly feels like a homecoming. We’re excited to be back, and I can’t wait to reconnect with our listeners every morning.”

Holly commented, “I’m thrilled to be back in Tampa Bay, the place my family calls home, and even more excited to be back in the studio with Miguel. We’re ready to share more laughter, fun and meaningful moments with this amazing community!”