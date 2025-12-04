Tennessee College Radio Gives ‘BBC Introducing’ A US Edition

BBC’s music discovery program BBC Introducing is making its debut across the pond, with more than a little help from US college radio. The new collaboration will give student broadcasters an on-air role while offering independent artists an international outlet.

Originating from 90.3 The Rock (WUTK) at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, the monthly program is produced in partnership with the College Radio Foundation.

BBC Introducing in America will be presented by two UT seniors: Sherleen Mwaura, majoring in Music Business Administration, and Cade Beasley, majoring in Journalism and Electronic Media. Each edition will also feature another campus station, beginning with WRVU at Vanderbilt University. Stations participating in the launch include WRVU, WVCP (88.5 FM), WUMC, The Perch, WTTU, WETS-FM, WMTS, and WUTM.

The monthly show will highlight independent musicians from across Tennessee and introduce one emerging UK act each month. The first UK spotlight artist is Nectar Woode, whose work first aired on BBC Introducing in 2022 and who performed on its Glastonbury stage in 2025.

Tennessee musicians can submit tracks through the College Radio Foundation website for airplay consideration.

BBC Introducing Editor Kelly Betts remarked, “From helping to launch one of the original BBC Introducing shows on BBC Three Counties Radio to championing stars like Olivia Dean, Lewis Capaldi, and Tom Grennan at the start of their career, I’m pleased to announce Introducing’s next chapter, BBC Introducing in America with the College Radio Foundation. Nurturing and spotlighting new music from across the UK has been one of the highlights of my life, and I’m so excited…to see who we can uncover and support in the US and what opportunities this brings to UK and US artists alike.”

College Radio Foundation Founder Rob Quicke commented, “College radio in the USA continues to play an important role in discovering and championing new music, so partnering with BBC Introducing in America is an excellent and exciting opportunity for us. It will give our student presenters an incredible, unprecedented experience!”

Mwaura said, “I’m incredibly grateful to co-host the first BBC Introducing in America show and pour into the local live music space! This community allows me to help champion emerging artists, create opportunities for their voices to be heard, and support the stories that deserve a platform.”

Beasley added, “I’m so excited to get the opportunity to be a part of the first BBC Introducing show in the U.S. If you told me a year ago I would be doing this, I’d call you a liar.”