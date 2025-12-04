Country Radio Seminar Announces New Discount Offers for 2026

Country Radio Seminar has opened discounted registration options for CRS 2026, adding new day passes, student pricing, and an unemployed professional rate to widen access for early-career entrants and those navigating job transitions.

The special offerings include a Student Rate for currently enrolled students and an Unemployed Professional Rate for individuals who have experienced job loss within the past year. Applications for student and unemployed pricing must be submitted by February 18 through the CRS registration portal.

Applicants will be required to select the appropriate registration category and upload any necessary documentation.

Members of the Women’s Music Business Association, Independent Broadcasters Association, and Society of Leaders in Development can also register for a dedicated $450 industry organization rate. CRS has also introduced Day Passes, limited to two per person, which offer full access to all programming, panels, sessions, networking events, and luncheons for a single selected day.

Tickets for the New Faces of Country Music Showcase are not included with conference admission and have limited availability. CRS 2026 will take place March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.