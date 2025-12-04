Yonci Jameson Cruises Into Minneapolis’ Jazz88

Minneapolis Public Schools’ Jazz88 (KBEM) has appointed Yonci Jameson as Music Director and host of The Afternoon Cruise. The weekday program marks Jameson’s return to radio through a new leadership role supporting music and community programming.

Jameson began broadcasting as a child on KFAI’s Mostly Jazz, established by her great-grandmother Patricia Walton in 1993 and sustained by her grandfather Bill Cottman. Jameson studied at Southwest High School and Minneapolis College, and previously worked in community development, youth education, and radio programming at KRSM 98.9.