Washington Food Banks Get $440K Thanks To PNW Media Group

Saga Communications’ PNW Media Group raised $440,577 through the 2025 Feed the Need fundraiser to support food banks across Northwest Washington. Funds will assist hunger-relief agencies serving families in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, and San Juan counties.

All five PNW Media Group stations united to benefit the Bellingham Food Bank, Lynden Food Bank, Community Action of Skagit County, Friday Harbor Food Bank, and Good Cheer Food Bank & Thrift Store on Whidbey Island.

The campaign included a $150,000 matching gift from local retailer DeWaard & Bode, whose owners, Jerry and Dorene Roorda, said, “We are so humbled and deeply grateful that our community came together to make this big of an impact. We thank each and every one of you!”

Good Cheer Engagement Officer Indie O’Sidhe said, “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of DeWaard & Bode, PNW Media Group, and all of the folks who donated during this campaign. Their support reminds us that real change happens when we work together. Every contribution helps Good Cheer nourish more families on Whidbey Island, bringing us closer to our vision of a hunger-free community.”

PNW Media Group General Manager and Market President Heidi Persson said, “It’s hard to make people in the radio business speechless…but this outpouring of support for our local community absolutely blew all of us away! We couldn’t be prouder to partner with DeWaard & Bode on this. A huge shoutout to all our fans and to every community we’re a part of that stepped up in such a big way.”

