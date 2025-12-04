Urban One Gives WBT New FM Home In Charlotte, Bumping Block

Urban One Charlotte is expanding the reach of WBT News Talk (WBT-AM) to a new 100,000-watt FM simulcast at 107.9. The move starts a game of musical chairs in the cluster that ends with two stations at new frequencies and another one gone for good.

WBT had previously been heard on the FM dial at 99.3. As part of the adjustment, Mix 107.9 (WLNK) will now move to 100.9 FM and 99.3 FM, Praise 100.9 will now air on 102.5 FM and 610 AM, and Hip Hop and R&B stop 102.5 The Block will exit the market.

WBT’s on-air lineup will remain unchanged through the transition.

Radio One Charlotte Vice President and General Manager Marsha Landess said, “We are thrilled to elevate WBT to the FM dial, ensuring that even more listeners can connect with the voices they trust every day. These moves further strengthen our position in the market and reinforce our commitment to serving Charlotte with the best local programming, news, and entertainment.”