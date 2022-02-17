Miguel & Holly In Charlotte

HITS 96.1 9 (WHQC-FM) will debut a new morning show in March. Miguel Fuller and Holly O’ Connor debut “Miguel & Holly” March 7.

“Holly and I are absolutely honored to join the iHeartRadio family as we’ve always admired the company’s cutting-edge approach in keeping listeners and advertisers connected,” said Fuller. “I am so thankful that Holly and I get to continue to work together and host a morning show that will bring new, fun and genuine energy to The Queen City every morning!”

“I am so excited to welcome Miguel & Holly to Charlotte and iHeartMedia,” said A.J., SVP Programming for iHeartMedia Charlotte/Raleigh. “They hold a winning track record and I’ve always appreciated how quickly they make a strong personal connection with their audience, lean into and embrace their local community, and provide a place where listeners can experience pop culture moments together.”