BSM Honors Schefter And Radzik

Adam Schefter and Rick Radzik will be honored at the upcoming BSM Summit in New York City. Schefter will be the recipient of the Champions Award, and Radzik will be honored with The Mark Chernoff Award.

The Mark Chernoff Award is presented to sports radio’s top program director. Radzik has been PD for 96.5 The Sports Hub in Boston since December 2019. ESPN’s Adam Schefter will be honored with the Champion’s Award. The award is presented to a member of the media industry who has used their profile and platform to make a meaningful difference.

The awards will be part of the Barrett Sports Media Summit 2022 in New York City March 2-3.