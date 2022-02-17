Colin Mathews Joins Cumulus

Colin Mathews is the new Program Director for Hot 102.5 (WLTO-FM) in Lexington, KY. Mathews joins Cumulus Media from WMEE-FM in Fort Wayne, IN where he hosted mornings.

“While working as a morning show host for the past seven years, I’ve had PD after PD say that I would be a programmer someday, and that time has come,” said Mathews. “I can’t wait to learn from the Cumulus Lexington group and build on the already stellar Hot 102.5 brand.”

“I am very excited to have Colin join our team,” said Scott Frazier, VP/MM. “Colin’s experience, enthusiasm and engaging on-air presence will be well-received in our market. Can’t wait to see what he brings to both the listeners and our Cumulus radio cluster in Central KY.”