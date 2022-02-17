Norwood Joins Cumulus Topeka

Danielle Norwood will join the KMAJ-FM/Majic 107.7 Morning Show as co-host with Shawn Knight. She spent six years hosting a show for Alpha Media’s WIBW AM 580/FM News 104.9.

“Danielle Norwood is a tremendous addition to our Majic 107.7 programming lineup,” said Nic Merenda, VP/MM. “She is the total package: a passionate broadcaster with equally strong relationships in the market with business leaders, community activists and most importantly, the listeners.”

“I’m so excited to be co-hosting the morning show on Majic 107.7 and to be joining the team at Cumulus,” said Norwood. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I am blessed to receive. Topeka and Northeast Kansas… start the coffee!”