Armen Williams Leaving Houston Radio

Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) Program Director Armen Williams is leaving the station. Williams will be pursuing interests outside of radio.

“Our industry has deeply impacted my life, and I do believe in the innovative places that Audacy and others are taking it. This is an opportunity to try something different, outside of media, and make it on my own as a business owner,” said Williams. “With prayerful consideration, now is the time that I take this risk. For the first time in 25 years, I will be a listener, consuming the product on the other side.”

Williams has been at the station since 2019.