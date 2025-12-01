Months After Host’s Death, ‘The Money Pit’ To Air Final Show

After more than two decades, The Money Pit will air its final broadcast at the end of the month. The nationally syndicated home improvement program will conclude its run following the passing of co-founder and host Tom Kraeutler at age 65 earlier this year.

The program’s final episodes will honor Kraeutler’s legacy of service, craftsmanship, and education that inspired millions of listeners nationwide. Kraeutler, who hosted the show alongside Leslie Segrete, died on February 2 from complications following surgery. Together, the pair built The Money Pit into one of the country’s most recognized home improvement radio programs, reaching 462 affiliates.

Sue Kraeutler, Tom’s wife and co-founder of Squeaky Door Productions, said, “I want to thank our loyal affiliates and sponsors for believing in us going back to when we first started some 25 years ago. This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s time that we closed the Squeaky Door.”

Segrete reflected earlier this year on her longtime partnership with Kraeutler, saying, “When my kids were born, Tom was there in the hospital. When my husband died, he held my hand and got me back to work. He was way more than just a friend and coworker. He was family.”