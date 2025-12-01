Connecticut’s Soft Rock 106.5 Picks Joan Dylan for Middays

Full Power Radio’s Soft Rock 106.5 (WBMW) has brought established Connecticut radio personality Joan Dylan aboard as the station’s new midday host. Dylan has over thirty years of experience across Hartford, Fairfield, and the Shoreline.

WBMW Owner John Fuller said, “We are thrilled to have someone of Joan Dylan’s caliber joining WBMW as the mid-day host. Dylan is a perfect match; she lives here and knows the communities that 106.5 WBMW serves. Dylan’s addition strengthens WBMW’s ongoing commitment to delivering Today’s Soft Rock and personalities that truly reflect the community.”

Dylan shared, “I’m thrilled to join the WBMW family and continue sharing the songs and stories that matter to this community. After 30 years, I still love turning up the music and turning down the stress – middays are about to get even smoother.”