Saga Lafayette Finds 169,000 Meals for Indiana Families

Saga Communications’ Lafayette Media Group raised more than 169,000 meals for Food Finders Food Bank during its annual Feed The Need Day on November 26. All five stations broadcast from local supermarket locations to collect food and monetary donations.

Food Finders Food Bank distributes over 12 million pounds of food each year across Indiana’s Tippecanoe County and 15 surrounding counties. The organization supports families facing food insecurity through regional programs and partnerships. Lafayette Media Group has raised more than 1.1 million meals for Food Finders Food Bank since 2009 through community events and annual collection efforts.

Food Finders Food Bank CEO & President Kier Crites-Muller said, “We can’t thank the Lafayette Media Group enough for doing this event every year. It means so much, and it is so great to see the community support those in need.”

