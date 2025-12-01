CMG Atlanta Stations Generate 20,000 Meals for the Community

Cox Media Group Atlanta partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to collect 10,700 pounds of food ahead of Thanksgiving. The four-station effort created 20,128 meals for food-insecure individuals across Georgia, thanks to listeners and sponsors.

Individual station events included the KISS Cares Community Food Drive by KISS 104.1 (WALR), the Triple Team Traffic Food Drive by 95.5 WSB (WSBB-FM/WSB-AM), Tad, Drex & Kara Stuff The Truck by B98.5 (WSB-FM), and The River Stomps Out Hunger by 97.1 The River (WSRV).

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in eight Georgians and one in six children face food insecurity within its 29-county service area. Through its network of local partners, the organization can transform every dollar raised into three meals.

Cox Media Group Atlanta/Athens General Manager David Abel said, “Congratulations to our CMG Atlanta radio team and our incredible listeners for their hard work and generosity. It is an honor serving the needs of our communities, and our team couldn’t be happier with the results of this year’s food drive. Being able to provide 20,188 meals will make a real difference for local families who need it most.”

Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide said, “We are grateful to Cox Media Group for continuing to help us amplify the serious issue of food insecurity in our community. The participation and dedication of the Cox Media Group radio station teams and personalities, and the generosity of everyone who donated during the events or online, will make a much-needed impact on those in need this holiday season.”

